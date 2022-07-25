National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 859.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.