National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after acquiring an additional 310,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 236,303 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 229,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,097,000 after buying an additional 183,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

