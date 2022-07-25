Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,888 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

