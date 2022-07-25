Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Ally Financial by 47.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.