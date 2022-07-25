Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,007 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $35,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $13,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.26) to €5.80 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

