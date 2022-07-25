Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 155,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $97.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.