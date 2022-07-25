Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

