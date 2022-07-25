Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,788 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NRG opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

