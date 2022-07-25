Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 586 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

