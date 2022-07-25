Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.