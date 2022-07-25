Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,761 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,539,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after buying an additional 252,645 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

