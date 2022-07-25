Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,032 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,754,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after acquiring an additional 353,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

