Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

