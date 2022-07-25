Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $267.87 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

