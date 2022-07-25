Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 229 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $277,382,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $132.44. The firm has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

