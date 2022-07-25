Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

