Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 68,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 87,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.95 and a 200 day moving average of $315.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

