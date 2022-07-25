Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $4,823,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Stock Performance
Shares of PCTY opened at $195.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.63.
Insider Activity at Paylocity
In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,939,262. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
