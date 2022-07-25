Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $4,823,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $195.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.63.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,939,262. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

