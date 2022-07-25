Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.