Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 15,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 469,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,336 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.