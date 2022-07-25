PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PVH worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

