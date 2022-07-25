Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.65. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

