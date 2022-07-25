Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

