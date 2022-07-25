Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Ventas Stock Up 1.0 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.