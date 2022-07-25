Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.