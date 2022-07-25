Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

