Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.