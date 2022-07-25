Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

LEG opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

