Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 3.02% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 374,907 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229,790 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $124.27 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31.

