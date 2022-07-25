Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.09.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.