Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

