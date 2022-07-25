SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $48,000.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $93.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($105.05) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
