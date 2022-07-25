Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.70. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

