Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 197,076 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,076 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 270,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

