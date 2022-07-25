Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 3,338 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,447,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

