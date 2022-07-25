Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.87 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

