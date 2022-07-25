Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a negative rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

