Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

