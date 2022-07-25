Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

