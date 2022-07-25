SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,710 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

