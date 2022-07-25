SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,102 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 516.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after purchasing an additional 409,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 493,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $103.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

