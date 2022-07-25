SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

