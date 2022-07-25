SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $581.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.06.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

