ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $207.30 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.22 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.