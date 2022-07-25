Signaturefd LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $88.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.16.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

