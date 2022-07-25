Signaturefd LLC Sells 26,813 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ET opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
