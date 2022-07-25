Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 19,766 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 912.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

