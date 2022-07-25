Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.