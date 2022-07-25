Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.65% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 65,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 307,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SVXY opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

