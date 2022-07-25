Simplex Trading LLC Has $3 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 301.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,453 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.89 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

